Money Market Guarantee Launches Today

As if there weren’t enough going on, we’ve also got the Treasury Department’s guarantee program for money market funds kicking in today. Under the program, the Treasury will guarantee the share price of any publicly offered eligible money market mutual fund – both retail and institutional – that applies for and pays a fee to participate in the program.



“The program is designed to address temporary dislocations in credit markets,” the Treasury Department said.

The program is initially scheduled for a three month term. Following that, the Secretary of the Treasury will have the option of extending the program until September 18, 2009.

Below is a FAQ the Treasury Department issued today on the money market guarantee.

Frequently Asked Questions About

Treasury’s Temporary Guarantee Program for Money Market Funds

How does an investor sign up to participate in the Treasury’s Temporary Guarantee Program for Money Market Funds?

While the program protects the shares of all money market fund investors as of September 19, 2008, each money market fund makes the decision to sign up for the program. Investors cannot sign up for the program individually.

How will investors know if their money market fund participates in the program?

Investors should contact their money market fund directly to determine if it is participating in the program.

What type of funds does the program cover?

All money market mutual funds that are regulated under Rule 2a-7 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, are publicly offered, are registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and maintain a stable share price of $1 will be eligible to participate in the program. This includes both taxable and non-taxable funds.

Is an investor in a fund that is managed like a money market fund but that is not registered with the SEC covered?

No, the program only covers money market funds that are regulated under Rule 2a-7 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, are publicly offered, are registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and maintain a stable share price of $1 will be eligible to participate in the program. This includes both taxable and non-taxable funds.

When will my fund be covered by the program?

Each fund must decide to participate in the program. If your fund participates in the program, your investment as of September 19, 2008 will be covered.

How much of an investor’s money market fund is insured? What happens if the number of shares held in an investor’s account increase above the level at the close of business on September 19, 2008? What happens if the number of shares held in an investor’s account decreases below the level at the close of business on September 19, 2008?

The program provides a guarantee based on the number of shares held at the close of business on September 19, 2008. Any increase in the number of shares held in an account after the close of business on September 19, 2008 will not be guaranteed. If the number of shares held in an account fluctuates over the period, investors will be covered for either the number of shares held as of the close of business on September 19, 2008 or the current amount, whichever is less.

Examples include:

1. If an investor owned 100 shares in a money market fund as of close of business September 19, 2008, but owns 50 shares on the day the guarantee payment is made, after the fund breaks the buck, then that investor will be guaranteed for 50 shares.

2. If an investor owned 100 shares in a money market fund as of close of business September 19, 2008, but owns 150 shares on the day the guarantee payment is made, after the fund breaks the buck, then that investor will be guaranteed for 100 shares. The fund, upon liquidation, will distribute proceeds to the shareholder for the additional 50 shares, at net asset value.

3. If an investor owned 100 shares in a fund as of close of business September 19, 2008, subsequently sold 50 shares and later bought 25 shares, the investor owns 75 shares on the day the guarantee payment is made and will be guaranteed for 75 shares.

4. If an investor owned no shares in a fund as of close of business September 19, 2008, but owns 100 shares on the day the guarantee payment is made, none of the investor’s shares are guaranteed by the program and the investor will receive the net asset value directly from the fund.

What if another fund in an investor’s fund family breaks the buck before this program starts? Is the investor covered?

The program provides a guarantee on a fund-by-fund basis up to the amount of shares held as of the close of business on September 19, 2008. The performance of a different fund, even one in the same fund family of the investor’s fund, doesn’t affect the investor’s fund’s eligibility. Investors should contact their fund to determine if their fund participates in the program.

When does the program terminate?

The program is designed to address temporary dislocations in credit markets. The program will be in effect for an initial three month term, after which the Secretary of the Treasury will review the need and terms for the program and the costs to provide the coverage. The Secretary has the option to extend the program up to the close of business on September 18, 2009. In order to maintain coverage, funds would have to renew their participation in the program after each extension. If the Secretary chooses not to extend the program at the end of the initial three month period, the program will terminate.

Who provides this guarantee? Are investors able to get all of their money back whenever they want?

The U.S. Treasury Department, through the Exchange stabilisation Fund, is providing this guarantee. In the event that a participating fund breaks the buck and liquidates, a guarantee payment should be made to investors through their fund within approximately 30 days, subject to possible extensions at the discretion of the Treasury.

Is shareholder in a fund that broke the buck before September 19, 2008 covered?

No. This does not meet the program’s eligibility criteria noted above.

What should shareholders in a participating fund that breaks the buck do? Who should they call?

If your fund enrolled in the program you will be covered and do not need to take any action. Shareholders should contact their fund directly.

Who should a fund contact if it has further questions about this program?

Please e-mail the Treasury Department at [email protected].

