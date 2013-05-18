17 Money-Making Techniques That Startups Can't Afford To Screw Up

Advertising is hardly ever the right answer to building a sustainable, profitable startup.



Yet so many do it.

Instead, startup founders and CEOs need to focus on what they could charge for that people would actually pay for.

The Board of Innovation — a startup consultancy — recently posted a great deck detailing 17 money-making techniques every startup should know.

The common theme is that companies need to understand the emotional context of its customers.

Any smart, digital revenue model will combine at least few of the forthcoming techniques, according to the Board of Innovation.

