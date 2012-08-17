Money Is Not The Most Important Factor In Employee Motivation

For much of the country, the economy is a source of angst as jobs are often scarce. Employers aren’t hiring as many people in general and some are starting to leave the job market altogether.



There are, however, industries that are definitely growing even in the current economic atmosphere. These are the industries where good people are hard to find and keeping the most talented and important people within a company is a top priority.

For these people, the way to keep them isn’t all about money. Despite common perceptions, money is only a component of the motivation to stay and enjoy a job. In those industries where talent is coveted, the proper motivational techniques often have very little to do with the size of the paycheck.

In a recent study by Saleforce‘s social performance management division, Rypple, some startling revelations came to light. Recognition, for example, was one of the key factors that employees felt were lacking at their profession. Nearly 70% of employees said they would work harder if they were better recognised for their efforts.

The solution according to Rypple can be broken down into 3 components:

Coaching – Match employee talent, interests, and needs with the company objectives.

Relationships – Build personal, trusting relationships with employees.

Dialogue – Encourage open and frequent conversations with employees to head off problems that lead to disengagement.

Here is the complete infographic. Click to enlarge.

