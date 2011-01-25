Right now, if you looked around the world and took notice of the changes, you would notice that things are shifting. While you might have been worried about the economy in the past few years, things are beginning to improve.



You can stop holding your breath.

According to a MoneyTree Report released on Friday, venture capitalists invested 19% more in deals in 2010. In the last quarter, there were $5B in deals, up from $4.9B in the third quarter. Some seed stage investments decreased by 2% in dollars and 4% in deals.

What does this seem to mean? More money for those who need it. But what does that mean? The economy might be healing itself up or it might be simply on an upswing, as it will do at certain times… until there is a downswing again.

The confidence of venture capitalists is helping to boost online companies and other startups. This will lead to more companies, better products, and new innovations in technology. Just from getting that initial boost, these companies could have a better chance at success.

Since venture capitalists have the money to spend, this doesn’t mean it’s just the money that will allow for these companies to succeed – far from it. Instead, this influx of money has brought up the fears of the dot com bubble burst, and how this sort of situation can be avoided in the future.

Indeed, it seems that the money is back on the table, but if a company simply isn’t taking the time and the care to develop a strong business foundation, that money may not go to good use. The money might simply go into a business that didn’t think things through.

You can, of course, burst your own bubble without anyone else’s help.

