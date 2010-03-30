Maria's A 'Money Honey' No More

If you were hoping for a CNBC Money Honey action figure or toy cash register, you are out of luck.



Closing Bell host Maria Bartiromo seems to be giving up on trademarking the moniker:

NY Post: Records at the US Patent & Trademark Office show the eight filings for “Money Honey” were abandoned at various times last spring and summer.

The media first affixed the “Money Honey” moniker to Bartiromo in the mid-1990s, when the fast-rising 20-something, reporting during the go-go bull market, could move markets with her Big Board reports.

No need to fret, you can still catch her on the iPhone.

