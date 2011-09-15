MONEY GAME TIP OF THE DAY: Pay Attention, Here's What A Buy Looks Like

That one or that one?

If you’re having trouble picking winners in today’s stock market, don’t worry you’re not alone. That’s why we read RBC Capital’s note, Opportunity Exists despite High Correlation, and are sharing it with you right here.In the note, RBC broke down the Russell 1000 and pulled out the predominant, defining characteristics of its top 200 performing stocks.



Here what they look like:

They’re American

They’re big companies

They pay dividends

They grow slowly

They’re usually expected to under perform

They trade at around 21 P/E

And they have a huge opportunity spread

Go forth and conquer.

