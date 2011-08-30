MONEY GAME TIP OF THE DAY: Commodities Offer Very Poor Real Returns

Linette Lopez
chart

Today’s tip comes to us from Pragmatic Capitalism, and it’s pretty simple. As tempting as it is to jump into commodities, in the inflation-adjusted long term they have been a poor investment.

Societe General analysis of the commodities market shows that it has under performed treasuries, 10 year bonds, corporate bonds, and the S&P 500 over the last 130 years.

Here’s why:

  • They are not productive assets.
  • Commodities have no cash flow, so if you want to turn a profit, you have to hope that you can sell it to someone else at a higher price in the future.
  • Its hard to analyse their current/future worth.
  • You’re betting against human ingenuity — i.e. betting against the idea that humans will improve a commodity (by say, lowering its cost) or something more efficient to replace it.

Put these things together and commodities end up sounding like a short-term speculative bet, not an investment. Just keep that in mind.

