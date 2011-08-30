MONEY GAME TIP OF THE DAY: Commodities Offer Very Poor Real Returns

Today’s tip comes to us from Pragmatic Capitalism, and it’s pretty simple. As tempting as it is to jump into commodities, in the inflation-adjusted long term they have been a poor investment.



Societe General analysis of the commodities market shows that it has under performed treasuries, 10 year bonds, corporate bonds, and the S&P 500 over the last 130 years.

Here’s why:

They are not productive assets.

Commodities have no cash flow, so if you want to turn a profit, you have to hope that you can sell it to someone else at a higher price in the future.

Its hard to analyse their current/future worth.

You’re betting against human ingenuity — i.e. betting against the idea that humans will improve a commodity (by say, lowering its cost) or something more efficient to replace it.

Put these things together and commodities end up sounding like a short-term speculative bet, not an investment. Just keep that in mind.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.