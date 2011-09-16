MONEY GAME TIP OF THE DAY: Bloomberg Terminal Codes For Equities

Readers, you seemed to enjoy getting a new (or refreshed) commands for Bloomberg terminals, so here’s another batch from market folly via (Columbia Business School).
These are specifically for equities, and can basically help you find out anything you need to know about a company.
The following runs you through the commands using IBM as an example.
- IBM [EQUITY] [GO] Brings up IBM share price and other data. From here, move to:
- DES [GO] Good fundamental data page. Page forward for more info.
- GP [GO] Graph of the above security. Many different graphs available.
- EE [GO] Earnings estimates for above company
- CH2 [GO] Income statement for above company
- CH3 [GO] Balance sheet for above company
- CH6 [GO] Cash flow statement for above company
- BETA [GO] Beta for above company
- FA 1 [GO] Price ratio analysis for above company
- FA 2 [GO] Ratio history – good for comp valuations
- FA 3 [GO] Accounting ratios for above company
- FA 4 [GO] Profitability for above company
- FA 5 [GO] ROE Decomposition (DuPont) for above company
- FA 7 [GO] Per share data for above company
- DVD [GO] Dividend summary for above company
- PHDC 1 [GO] Lists institutional shareholders of above company (from SEC filings)
- ANR [GO] Lists covering broker analysts and current ratings on above company
- MGMT [GO] Lists senior management team and board for above company
- QSRC [GO] Equity security search function; many criteria can be used
