MONEY GAME TIP OF THE DAY: Bloomberg Terminal Codes For Equities

Readers, you seemed to enjoy getting a new (or refreshed) commands for Bloomberg terminals, so here’s another batch from market folly via (Columbia Business School).



These are specifically for equities, and can basically help you find out anything you need to know about a company.

The following runs you through the commands using IBM as an example.

IBM [EQUITY] [GO] Brings up IBM share price and other data. From here, move to:

DES [GO] Good fundamental data page. Page forward for more info.

GP [GO] Graph of the above security. Many different graphs available.

EE [GO] Earnings estimates for above company

CH2 [GO] Income statement for above company

CH3 [GO] Balance sheet for above company

CH6 [GO] Cash flow statement for above company

BETA [GO] Beta for above company

FA 1 [GO] Price ratio analysis for above company

FA 2 [GO] Ratio history – good for comp valuations

FA 3 [GO] Accounting ratios for above company

FA 4 [GO] Profitability for above company

FA 5 [GO] ROE Decomposition (DuPont) for above company

FA 7 [GO] Per share data for above company

DVD [GO] Dividend summary for above company

PHDC 1 [GO] Lists institutional shareholders of above company (from SEC filings)

ANR [GO] Lists covering broker analysts and current ratings on above company

MGMT [GO] Lists senior management team and board for above company

QSRC [GO] Equity security search function; many criteria can be used

