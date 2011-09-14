MONEY GAME TIP OF THE DAY: A Few Bloomberg Terminal Tricks For You

Last year, we sat down with a Bloomberg pro and asked them about cool things you could do with finance’s favourite machine.



Here are a few that are especially awesome for investing and trading:

Trends visualisation: You can look at and customise trends that are occurring around the world– commodities, equities, you name it. Check out Credit Default Swap spreads: For any company or country. Find out what people are talking about: Bloomberg has its own 24-hour water cooler (command, NI SPEC) where you can find out what people at other terminals are talking about. Sort your content: Give your inbox filters so that things that involve, say, corn futures, go directly to you. Speed dial and direct messaging: Hit up traders at terminals around the world, or put them on speed dial when you need a word ASAP. Resource maps: Need to know how oil and gas get to Buloxi Mississippi? Need to know how many ports are located off the coast of Washington state? Bloomberg has a map for that. Performance over tenure: See how well a company has done under a specific CEO.

And here are some key commands, courtesy of market folly via (Columbia Business School):

TOP [GO] Displays top new stories. Can be modified by region or topic.

ECO [GO] Economic data from countries around the world.

NH [GO] News ticker (live)WEI [GO] World equity market monitor

MSG [GO] Bloomberg MSG function

MSG 4 [GO] Check to see if your outgoing email has been read by receiver

FOMC [GO] See what the Fed is doing

WFX [GO] World currency monitor

BBEA [GO] World earnings analysis (by country)

WB [GO] World bond markets

WECO [GO] World economic monitors

TK IBM [GO] Security ticker symbol look up

