16 Fresh Insights That Challenged What We Thought We Knew About Investing

We thought we had it all figured out before this week started.



We were wrong.

The top minds in the investment business offered some novel analysis, broke conventional wisdom, and even opened our eyes to some misperceptions.

This particular week, we learned cheap stocks aren’t always cheap, top experts have Reinhart and Rogoff all wrong, the bond market may be in a bubble, and that the biggest bond funds are almost guaranteed to underperform this year.

What follows are excerpts from such stories this week. All of the important stuff you might’ve missed this week is right here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.