There's A New Crowdfunding Campaign To Give Money To Twitter's Forgotten Co-Founder

Noah Glass, one of the original co-founders of Twitter, got kicked out in 2006 and

will make hardly any moneywhen the company goes public this fall.

Unless the sympathy of people on the Internet can change that, that is.

Matthew Dieters, a member of the San Francisco tech scene, just launched a campaign on crowdfunding website Crowdtilt to raise $US1 million for the forgotten founder.

After The New York Times published an excerpt from Nick Bilton’s book “Hatching Twitter: A True Story of Money, Power, Friendship, and Betrayal” that made Jack Dorsey look like a jerk and Glass seem like a casualty of Silicon Valley war, Dieters decided that Glass shouldn’t be left in the lurch.

He designed the campaign to rally as much support as possible behind Glass, shooting to raise $US1 million, although the campaign will be successful as long as people contribute $US10,000. The campaign expires November 13, around the time the Twitter IPO is expected.

Check out the blurb Dieters posted on the campaign:

We’ll never fully know what happened behind the closed doors at Twitter that led to@noah’s (co-founder of twitter) messy departure, but we do love Twitter. This is a thanks to Noah who will not see the fruits of his labour when Twitter IPOs. Noah has taken this all in good faith, wishing the Twitter team “best of luck” and “success” upon the IPO announcement. But the situation still stands that Noah will not benefit on November 15 alongside the rest of Twitter’s brilliant team. Let’s come together to change that, and give Noah a token of “thanks” for the tool he helped create for us. Without Noah, Twitter as we know it would not exist today – this is how we can express appreciation! @noah is not affiliated with this campaign though all funds will be distributed to @noah if it tilts and he accepts the funds.

This support-oriented project is not the first of its kind. Earlier this year 350 people pooled over $US13K to send thanks to Edward Snowden for leaking important government documents.

