Awesome Money Facts

The folks at XKCD have put together an amazing chart of money facts.It’s humongous, and you could spend hours looking at it.
You should definitely do that!
In the meantime, here are some highlights.
For example: Colonel Steve Austin would cost a lot more to fix today than he did in his 1970s TV show. (But we can rebuild him!)
...And that righthand column is TWO THIRDS of average CEO pay in 2007 (our screen wasn't big enough to fit the whole thing).
If you save $1,000 a year for 30 years and earn a 5% annual return, you'll end up with $66,000. Inflation will have consumed the value of most of the gain.
But none of those things came close to the cost of security: $20 million. (The whole wedding was a bargain at $80).
