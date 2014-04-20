Here's How Money CAN Buy Happiness

We’re always looking for quick ways to be happier.

So here’s one: Spend some money.

According to a new infographic from Happify, money can buy us a certain amount of happiness — depending on how you choose to spend it.

For instance, we get happier over time when we’ve bought experiences, like a vacation, but less happy when we’ve bought things, like a new watch. And here’s a tidbit for you that flies in the face of the American Dream: Research shows that the value of your car has no effect on how much you enjoy driving it, and that homeowners aren’t any happier than renters.

Intrigued? Check out more ways money can make you happy in Happify’s infographic below:

