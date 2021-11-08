Money by Afterpay has officially launched, adding bank accounts and short-term lending to the buy now, pay later world

Afterpay's new Money app.

Money by Afterpay has officially launched in Australia, offering new functionality to users of the buy now, pay later giant.

The app offers bank accounts backed by Westpac, and a feature which retroactively turns purchases into BNPL transactions.

The platform may open the door to new functionalities, like larger loans and mortgages.

Afterpay has officially launched its Money app in Australia, granting 3.6 million users access to savings accounts, a debit card, and a suite of features designed to bind the buy now, pay later giant with even more everyday spending.

Money by Afterpay sees the fintech move beyond pay-in-four transactions and towards ‘traditional’ banking, thanks to its massive partnership with Westpac.

Through the Money app, Afterpay users can access to savings and spending accounts backed by Westpac, along with a physical debit card linked to the transaction account.

Afterpay says the Money app will offer social media-inspired insights based on account balances and buy now, pay later usage, granting users a “seamless view” of a their financial position.

The company bills the Money app as a way for users, particularly Gen Z and millennial Australians, to fully grasp their saving habits while keeping an eye on their buy now, pay later expenditure.

“Afterpay has become synonymous with Buy Now Pay Later and now we hope Money by Afterpay becomes the go-to for all things money – earnings, spending, savings and BNPL,” co-founders Anthony Eisen and Nick Molnar said in a statement.

In this way, Money will challenge Commonwealth Bank — which aims to turn its own banking app into a holistic finance hub, with help from its own pay-in-four challenger StepPay.

Beyond linking buy now, pay later transactions to bespoke Westpac bank accounts, Money will also launch Retro, the ability for app users to retroactively break transactions of up to $200 into four separate repayments.

Afterpay bills the feature as a way for users to avoid overdrawn fees when paying down expenses.

However, critics like the Consumer Action Law Centre have likened Retro to other new pay-on-demand services, which wrap the functionality and risks of payday lending into slick and easy-to-use apps.

While the Money app is backed by Westpac infrastructure, Retro will not be subject to the kind of credit restrictions faced by traditional payday lenders.

Retro will have no upfront cost for users if repayments are made on time, but Afterpay notes “late fees and transaction limits may apply.”

By introducing these new offers, Afterpay is seeking to secure its spot in Australia’s spending patterns for the years ahead, said Lee Hatton, executive vice president of new platforms.

“This introduction is only the beginning as we help our customers build their money confidence through an ongoing roadmap of new features and useful, inspiring content,” he said.

Money will also serve as a customer acquisition tool in “underweight” demographics turning away from old-school bank products, said Jason Yetton, Westpac’s chief executive for special businesses.

And the bank is already eyeing future opportunities through Money — including the prospect of app-based mortgages.

“The next cab off the rank will be to reimagine a home buying journey and make that really easy, digital, fast, simple and competitive,” Yetton told the ‘Westpac Wire’ podcast.

Westpac plans to explore that option in 2022, he added.

Money by Afterpay is now available to iOS users, with an Android version expected to go live next year.