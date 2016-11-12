Use this simple 2-page worksheet to talk about money with your partner -- without getting awkward

Jacob Bøtter/Flickr Use this helpful money worksheet to discuss your goals and values before you walk down the aisle.

Have you ever asked your partner, seriously, what they’d do with $1 million? If not, it’s a question that could reveal a lot about what they value and aspire to achieve financially.

After all, an important stop on the road to a successful marriage is openly and honestly discussing your financial life — mistakes and all — with your partner.

“Maybe not first date material,” said Farnoosh Torabi, a financial expert and author during a FB Live interview with Business Insider. “But certainly as your life together gets more serious and you’re moving in together and getting married, there are some things that you need to know, and studies show that couples are not talking about these basic things, like salary, debt, savings, credit … and also goals.”

Torabi said the biggest mistake she sees couples make is “a lack of communication” and “consciousness” — some couples even fail to ask their partner what they make.

“Couples are getting married later in life and we’re used to managing money in our own ways and being very independent, so when we get in a relationship, it’s an adjustment, ‘I have to now consider this other person and our goals and manage my money with that consciousness,'” Torabi said, acknowledging the emotional barrier that often comes with talking about money.

To break down these barriers and understand your partner better, check out the worksheet below from Money Under 30, which offers exercises like comparing your debts and assets and sharing your financial values and goals, as well as the $1 million question.

Couples Money Worksheet by tloudenback on Scribd



Download the worksheet from Money Under 30 here.

