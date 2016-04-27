15 lifelong money lessons you're never taught in school

How to invest your money

Investing is crucial. Inflation lops an average 3.87% off your money's value every year, and investments are one of the only ways to grow your money fast enough to outpace it.

Investing takes on many different forms -- from contributing to a tax-advantaged retirement account to buying stocks and investing in mutual funds. Before deciding where to put your money, read up up on the basics of investing.

It's important to remember that little, if anything, is guaranteed when it comes to investing.

You could earn money or lose it, so if you'll need quick access to liquid cash in the short term, you probably won't want to invest. Some professionals say you shouldn't invest money you'll need in the next five years because, if the market goes down, you won't have enough time to recoup those funds.

It's also important to realise that investing isn't free. If you're working with an investment professional, you'll pay them either a percentage of your portfolio or a flat fee -- you'll want to know if your adviser is 'fee-based' or 'fee-only' before you sign on.

The online investment platforms known a robo-advisers, such as Personal Capital, Betterment, and Wealthfront, each have their own fee structures -- depending on the size of your account, they will take a certain percentage each year. Mutual funds and ETFs also charge fees, which they disclose upfront as 'expense ratios.'

Do your research to minimise fees. You can find a fund's expense ratio, the minimum investment required, and other helpful information about index funds by searching them in the 'quote' field on Morningstar.