7 money basics to teach your kids in elementary school if you want them to grow up to be rich

John Moore / Getty

What it means to save, share, and spend

Once your kids understand the concept of earning money, teach them the three things they can do with their earnings: save, share, and spend.

'If you can relay the concept of earning and then splitting it up -- I save for the future, I share with charities or causes I care about, and I spend on things I want or need -- that's powerful stuff,' says Murset. 'It's really personal finance 101.'

Strategy: Once your kids have earned money from a bake sale or having completed jobs around the house, explain that in addition to being able to spend it, they need to save and share some.

Foss pays her son for completing his chores every other week, like a typical employer would. She then has him set aside 10% for savings, 10% for charity, and the rest is for spending. He has three envelopes labelled accordingly and has to do the maths every other week to determine how much goes into each envelope.

Open a savings account for your child so they get in the practice of saving for the long term. Have them deposit money on a consistent basis to solidify the habit -- plus, they will like watching it grow over time.

As for sharing, help them find a charity or cause that interests them and pick a day each month to donate. Make sure they're the ones making the donation.

When it comes to spending, take them to the store with you so they can see what $5 or $10 can buy -- let them know that they don't have to spend it right away and that waiting will mean more savings in the future, but let them make the final decision.

Make sure they bring their own money, Foss emphasises: 'Tell them they need to bring cash with them. One of the biggest mistakes parents make is facilitating the purchase and telling their kid they can pay them back. That doesn't do it. You need to let them think about the purchase because that will help control impulse buying in the future.'