WATCH: Can Pandora Figure Out How To Make Money From Mobile?

Is Pandora really struggling to monetise its increasing popular mobile service?



We asked Pandora CEO Joe Kennedy to explain how the company is managing the shift from desktop to mobile devices, and how much money Pandora can really make while radio advertising in general is failing.

Watch the clip below from our IGNITION conference.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Robert Libetti and Daniel Goodman

