7 private jets, a Monet painting, and a £1 million Cartier diamond ring — here are some of the wildest purchases made with dirty money in the UK

At least £325 billion ($US418 billion) of dirty money has flooded into the UK over the last 30 years, according to an analysis of more than 400 cases by Transparency International UK, an anti-corruption group.

Transparency traced much of the cash to “laundromats” or money-laundering schemes in Moldova, Azerbaijan, and other former Soviet countries. The illicit funds passed through 86 banks and financial institutions, 81 law firms, 62 accountants, and more than 2,200 companies in Britain and its overseas territories, it found. Transparency also identified 17,000 shell companies used to deploy the funds, including 1,455 registered at a single office above a wine bar in Birmingham, according to The Guardian.

The organisation pinpointed several of the institutions that accepted the dirty money, including luxury sellers such as Harrods and Sotheby’s, lenders such as Citigroup and the Royal Bank of Scotland, and schools such as the London School of Economics and Harrow.

“For the first time, we have shed light on who these companies are and how they have become entangled in some of the biggest corruption scandals of our time,” Duncan Hames, the group’s director of policy, said in a statement to The Guardian.

Transparency has not accused any of the companies of wrongdoing.

Here are some of the biggest purchases outlined in the report:

421 luxury homes – £5 billion

3 superyachts – £237 million

7 private jets – £170 million

Cartier diamond ring – £1 million

Bentley Bentayga – £200,000

Corporate box at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium -£126,000

Tom Ford crocodile-skin jacket and matching Chanel handbag, bought at Harrods in London – £50,690

Petit Nympheas by Claude Monet, bought at Sotheby’s in London – £32 million

Hovercraft – £34,827

Fees for private schools including Harrow and Charterhouse – £2.8 million

Tuition for universities including London School of Economics and University College London – £515,198

Educational consultants to help secure admission – £330,523

