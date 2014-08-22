Mo'Ne Davis Will Lose Up To $US100,000 Because Of The NCAA

Mo’Ne Davis is still five years away from entering college and yet the NCAA’s strict rule over the college sports world is already costing the Little League World Series star a lot of money.

The owner of Steiner Sports, one of the leading memorabilia companies, told USA Today that he would be willing to sign Davis to a deal that would be worth up to $US100,000 for her to autograph items. However, Brandon Steiner also said he won’t make the offer because he is concerned it would jeopardize her eligibility to play college sports in the future.

Davis’ dream is to play basketball at the University of Connecticut.

In a recent decision, a judge ruled that the NCAA unfairly restricts athletes from being compensated for selling the right to their name, their image, or likeness. However, the judge in the case set a limit of compensation at $US5,000 and ruled that the payments would be deferred until after their eligibility had expired.

The NCAA is appealing that ruling.

Even if the ruling is upheld, it is unclear how it would affect situations like Davis, who is not yet in college.

