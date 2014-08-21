An Enormous Crowd Is Expected To Watch Mo'Ne Davis Pitch At The Little League World Series

Mo’Ne Davis is expected to take the mound again tonight for the Philadelphia team at the Little League World Series and officials at the tournament are expecting an enormous crowd.

According to ESPN, officials are expecting a crowd of at least 35,000 at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Tickets are free, but they are on a first come, first serve basis and folks started lining up at 9:00 AM locally, six hours before today’s first game, and 9.5 hours before the Mo’Ne’s Taney Little League team will play their game.

The line at noon went half-way around the stadium.

Even with the enormous crowd, which includes fans sitting on the grass hill beyond the outfield fence, they may not break the record.

In 2011, 41,848 fans showed up to watch a team from Kentucky beat a “hometown” team from a town just 20 miles away from the stadium.

Here is what that crowd looked like.

The Philadelphia team is 2-0 in the double-elimination tournament and will face the team from Nevada. A win would propel the Taney Dragons into the U.S. Championship game.

If that happens, the crowds will continue to grow along with the legend of Mo’Ne.

