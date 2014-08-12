The Biggest Star At The Little League World Series Is A 13-Year-Old Girl Who Throws A 71 MPH Fastball

The Taney Dragons from Philadelphia won the Mid-Atlantic regional to earn the final spot in the 16-team Little League World Series in Williamsport and they did it behind the electric arm of Mo’Ne Davis, a 13-year-old who threw a complete game shutout in the championship game.

Davis won’t be a typical little leaguer at the World Series. Not only is she one of the best players on the Taney team, she is also a she.

Davis will be just the 18th girl to ever play in the Little League World Series and just the seventh from the United States.

Davis was saved by her coach specifically for the championship game because of her dominant pitching. She has a fastball that reached as fast as 71 mph in the game.



She even has a devastating curveball.



She also has home run power with the bat and has a chance to become the first girl to ever hit a home run in the Little League World Series.

And yet, the first thing you notice about Davis is just how cool and calm she appears to be on the mound even though her team’s entire season was depending on her. That may be because the honour roll student has been part of a travelling baseball squad since she was seven years old.

She even sounds years beyond her age. When asked prior to the game about how she was approaching the regional championship, Davis gave an answer big league managers would have been proud of.

“I just got to go out and play my game and just throw strikes,” Davis told ESPN. “Just block everything else out. Just me and [the catcher] at the plate. Just gotta throw strikes.”

But if you are hoping to see Davis continue to play baseball at higher levels, you may be out of luck. Baseball is not even her favourite sport. According to PhillyMag.com, Davis wants to play basketball and be a point guard at the University of Connecticut.

