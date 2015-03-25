Mo'ne Davis wants college to reinstate baseball player who was kicked off team for calling her a 'slut'

Mo’ne Davis, who came to the forefront as she led the Taney team to the Little League World Series, is a gifted athlete. She has also consistently shown a level of maturity beyond her years.

The latest display came on Monday when she was asked about a college baseball player who was suspended after making a disparaging comment on Twitter about Davis.

Joey Casselberry, a player at Bloomsburg University wrote on Twitter, “Disney is making a movie about Mo’ne Davis? WHAT A JOKE. That slut got rocked by Nevada.” (screencap via HuffingtonPost.com).

Casselberry was apparently reacting to news that the Disney Channel is planning to make a movie about Davis.

The school responded quickly, saying Casselberry was “dismissed from the team.”

On Monday, Davis was a guest on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” when she was asked about the situation.

Davis sent an email to the school asking them to reinstate Casselberry to the team. She also explained her reasoning for wanting Casselberry to be allowed back on the team.

“Everyone makes mistakes,” Davis said on ESPN. “Everyone deserves a second chance. I know he didn’t mean it in that type of way and I know a lot of people get tired of seeing me on TV, but sometimes you just gotta think about what you’re doing before you do it. I know right now that he is really hurt and I know how hard he worked to get to where he is right now. I was pretty hurt on my part. But I know he is hurt even more.”

Davis said she was not sure if the school had responded yet.

