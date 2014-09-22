It's Back To Normal In The Economy This Week -- Here's Your Complete Preview

“The USD is up 2% in September, with gains vs. all currencies but CNY and on extraordinary volumes by some measures,” JP Morgan’s Loeys said. “The causes are mostly the same ones that have been in play since early August — a US economic upturn in the context of non-US disappointment (notably China, Japan and the Euro area); widening front-end rate spreads between USD and every major currency but GBP and AUD; and still-large current account imbalances in most of last year’s most vulnerable emerging markets like Brazil, South Africa, Turkey and Indonesia.”

Morgan Stanley’s Vincent Reinhart warns that a prolonged rally could do material damage to US exports. “Our simulations of a sustained, 10% upward shift in the broad trade-weighted USD indicate that relative to our baseline: Real GDP growth four quarters out could be reduced by roughly 0.5 percentage points. Core PCE could be lowered by 0.6 percentage points.”

Charles Schwab’s Liz Ann Sonders notes that there are significant benefits to having a stronger dollar including lower import prices, lower commodity prices, and cheaper foreign travel for Americans. Historical data shows that stocks booked significant gains during dollar bull markets. “In general, a stronger dollar is likely to be both an economic and market positive.”