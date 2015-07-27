Here's your complete preview of this week's big economic events

But as we anticipate the Fed to begin tightening monetary policy with rate hikes, everyone will be watching carefully for any shifts in the language to the Fed’s FOMC statement. Here’s Pandl looking back that the last cycle: “A broader question for the committee will be: is the statement ready for possible rate hikes later this year, or does it require more lead-in language in order to prepare markets? Before the start of the last tightening cycle in 2004, this was the justification used for introducing the phrase, policy accommodation can be removed at a pace that is likely to be measured”, at the May meeting. Although the committee ultimately decided to hike at the following meeting in June, the transcripts make clear that the language change was only intended to leave that option open.

REUTERS/Shaun Heasley Former Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan

“Making the case for the new language, then-Chairman Greenspan told the committee: This language enables us to move the next time. But the wording is very interesting. The word ‘measured’ is referring solely to the rate of increase, not to when the increase will begin. We have no way of knowing what the data are going to show over the next several weeks.” Vice Chairman Ferguson added: I believe that this proposed language is helpful in saying to the markets that we wouldn’t want to work hard to disabuse them of the expectations that have been built in at this stage for a modest tightening probably starting sometime in August … But I would definitely say that the word ‘measured’ will help us to avoid triggering any real snapback in expectations in the context of what I continue to view as an economy that is still working hard to get rid of slack.

“One could see similar arguments for adding this type of language to the statement today. However, there are a few reasons why we do not expect such a change next week. Most importantly, Chair Yellen downplayed the need for a revision at the June press conference. Asked directly whether gradual, for example, was on its way to becoming official guidance form the Fed”, she responded: in a sense, we already have a statement … [the last sentence of the statement before the vote count] is consistent with my use of the word ‘gradual,’ and it is consistent with what you see in the Summary of Economic Projections.” To this we would add the fact that the committee already dropped the patient” characterization in March, whereas in 2004 patient” was dropped and measured” added simultaneously. In addition, the committee might worry that changing current guidance could be misinterpreted as a commitment to act in September. We therefore do not expect a change along these lines, but acknowledge that it is a risk for next week.”