Here's your complete preview of this week's big economic events

“We suspect that there are a number of factors at play that have worked to minimize the impact from lower prices at the pump,” Wells Fargo’s Mark Vitner said. “For starters there is simple arithmetic. While the typical consumer will save between $US500 and $US800 this year from lower gasoline prices, they do not receive a check up front. Instead, the savings accrue gradually as they fill up their tanks from week to week. On a weekly basis, the saving work out to between $US10 and $US15, which is meaningful for lower and middle income households, but not enough to finance a spending spree, particularly right off the bat.”

And then there’s the fact that there’s less driving today then there was back in the day. From Vitner: “Another possible explanation for why lower gasoline prices have not given retail sales a bigger pop is that you have to drive regularly to save much money on gasoline. The slide in the labour force participation rate from 66.4% prior to the recession to 62.9% today means that there are fewer people than there would otherwise be driving to work and back each day or looking for work.”