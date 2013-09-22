Monday Morning Trading Is Expected To Be Slow But PMIs Could Turn That Around

Getty/ Ryan Pierse

Trading Monday morning is expected to be slow.

The Fed’s move to not cut back its monetary stimulus and concerns over the US debt ceiling are expected to impact the market, according to the AAP.

A midday release of China, Europe and the US’ PMIs could turn things around however, and is expected to show the first signs of China’s recovery, reports the AAP.

Australia’s financial positioning will be known come Wednesday when Reserve Bank releases their Financial Stability Review.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.