Monday Morning Recap: Quiet Trading Day Ahead Given Very Low Volume in Overseas Trading

HedgeFundLIVE.com – Morning Notes
– If overseas trading is any indication, today may be a very quiet trading day
– European markets are closed (for Easter holiday)
– Nikkei closed down 10bps, though on very low volume
– In Japan, gov’t approved an emergency budget for earthquake aid
– Also, Japanese gov’t may cut its GDP forecast due to the earthquake (GDP forecast is scheduled to be released later this week)
– Shanghai Comp saw more pressure, closing down 1.5% (again, on low volume)- weakness attributed to concerns around monetary tightening
