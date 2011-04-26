Monday Morning Recap: Quiet Trading Day Ahead Given Very Low Volume in Overseas Trading

HedgeFundLIVE.com – Morning Notes

– If overseas trading is any indication, today may be a very quiet trading day

– European markets are closed (for Easter holiday)

– Nikkei closed down 10bps, though on very low volume

– In Japan, gov’t approved an emergency budget for earthquake aid

– Also, Japanese gov’t may cut its GDP forecast due to the earthquake (GDP forecast is scheduled to be released later this week)

– Shanghai Comp saw more pressure, closing down 1.5% (again, on low volume)- weakness attributed to concerns around monetary tightening

