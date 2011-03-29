HedgeFundLIVE.com — Morning Notes



– Mixed trading in overseas markets with Nikkei facing some pressure as negative reports were out regarding very high radiation levels in water near Fukushima plant

– Nikkei closed down 60bps

– Hang Seng down 40bps, Shanghai Comp up 20bps

– Local election in Europe ousted German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party in a key state- DAX (and rest of European bourses) reacting somewhat favourably (at least not negatively) as the index is up small this morning

– Fighting in Middle East continued over the weekend- Libyan rebel forces pushed west while in Syria Pres. Bashar al-Assad deployed army in main port of Latakia

– Gold and crude seeing a bit of pressure

– Treasuries under some pressure as well- weakness may be attributed to Fed Pres. Bullard’s comments that Fed should review QE2 policy

– Dollar is up

Click Here for full article.

http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/monday-morning-recap-quiet-in-the-pre-following-mixed-trading-overseas

