Monday Morning Recap: Goldman to the Commodities’ Rescue

HedgeFundLIVE.com – Morning Notes



– Mixed trading in the overnight

– In Japan, Prime Minister Naoto Kan called for closure of Chubu Electric Power nuclear plant due to fears that it would not withstand another large earthquake

– This closure may have sent another small wave of fear throughout the markets, and the Nikkei ended down 70bps

– In China, the mid point of the yuan was set to a record high

– Note that there will be a two day meeting between China and Tim Geitner commencing today

– Hang Seng closed up 80bps while Shanghai closed up 30bps

– Pressure seen in Europe after Friday meeting with EU finance ministers in which they discussed a possible extension of Greece’s 110B EUR bailout

– Also discussed lowering interest rates on loans given to Greece and Ireland

