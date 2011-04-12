Monday Morning Notes: Global Markets Trading Lower While Spooz are Flat





HedgeFundLIVE.com – Morning Notes

– Some key news items to kick off the week, and global markets are trading mostly lower

– In China over the weekend, trade balance showed both imports and exports were higher than expected

– Chinese markets initially rallied on data release, but retraced that move later on

– In Japan, Machine Orders came out worse than expected, even though this data is a snapshot before the first earthquake hit

– Another earthquake of 6.6 magnitude hit Tokyo and a tsunami warning was issued (after Asian markets closed)

– Initial reports in Japan are indicating that the latest hit had minor effects

