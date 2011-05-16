Monday Morning Notes: France’s Next President Could Have Been a Rapist

HedgeFundLIVE.com – Morning Notes



– Selling pressure across the board this morning, partly due to the arrest of IMF MD Dominique Strauss-Kahn for sexual assault in NY

– In Japan, Machine Orders came in significantly higher than expectations

– However, Japan Consumer Confidence came in significantly lower than expectations

– Nikkei closed down for the third session in a row, down 90bps

– In China, reports out from a department of state economist that heavy inflationary pressures still exist and that CPI has not peaked yet

– Hang Seng closed down 1.4% while Shanghai closed down 70bps

– European bourses are trading lower as well

http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/monday-morning-notes-frances-next-president-could-have-been-a-rapist



