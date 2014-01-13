The weekend is over and markets are going nowhere, despite Friday’s shockingly bad jobs data.

U.S. futures are totally flat. Gold is doing nothing. Bitcoin prices barely moved this weekend, lingering at about $US940 on Mt. Gox. The Nikkei is closed. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is off -.26%.

It’s a decent week for econ data. We get our first retails sales figures of 2014 Tuesday, and also new housing data Thursday and Friday.

The main news of the week is bank earnings. Click here for a full preview »

