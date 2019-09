The weekend is over and markets in Asia are heading lower.

Japan’s Nikkei opened down 0.2%.

Korea’s Kospi is off 0.29%.

U.S. futures are up though.

Japan’s trade surplus came in smaller than expected, and the yen was falling.

We’ve got a great cross-section of econ data coming up this week. Check out BI’s Sam Ro’s full preview here »

