The Weekend Is Over And Markets Are Mostly Drifting Lower

REUTERS/Damir Sagolj An anti-government protester wears a t-shirt with a picture of protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban near the Government house in Bangkok, the site of recent clashes with police, December 8, 2013. Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra proposed a referendum on her future on Sunday and promised to resign if that was what the people wanted, as anti-government protesters prepared for a final push to force her from power. The leader of the anti-government protesters, Suthep Thaugsuban, a former deputy prime minister of the pro-establishment Democrat Party, has called for a final demonstration on Monday to force Yingluck out.

The weekend is over and markets are drifting lower.

Japan’s Nikkei is off 0.2%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is down 0.33%.

U.S. futures are up about 0.04%. Gold is up 0.14%.

It’s the last big week for economic data before Christmas, and there’s a lot to digest, including the latest FOMC announcement Wednesday, as well as the flash reading of the manufacturing purchasing mangers index and the Philly Fed’s manufacturing survey.

