It's Confirmed: Mondays Are The Worst Day Of The Week

Photo: By c2k2e on Flickr

Somebody’s got a case of the Mondays.Actually, a lot of people do, according to survey results published in the Daily Mail that confirmed something most of us have long suspected: Monday is the most melancholy day of the week.



More than half of the 2,000 British adults who responded to the survey reported they spend more than a half hour each Monday complaining, particularly in the morning. That’s a sharp uptick from the average 22 minutes spent whining every other day of the week.

Unsurprisingly, feeling overwhelmed by the work week to come and fearing a pile of emails to respond to are top reasons for Monday moaning. Add to that list lingering fatigue from the weekend and slow-going getting back into “work-mode” and you’ve got the recipe for Monday blues.

Things get a little better as the week goes on, or at least we’re less troubled by our humdrum problems. Still, slow-booting computers and a traffic-filled commute are perennial office headaches that get our goats no matter the day. Physical problems — like a bad hair day, aches and pains, and feeling fat — tend to also get us grumbling, particularly on Mondays.

The study’s authors suggest people take better care of themselves to avoid starting the week off negatively. That’s a lot easier said than done.

