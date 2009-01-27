Big layoff news to start the week:



Caterpillar cutting up to 20,000

Pfizer, as part of its merger with Wyeth, will slash 8,000

Sprint/Nextel shedding 8,000 in a desperate bid to slash costs.

Home Depot, where it’s hard enough to find an associate, is eliminating 7,000.

Deere, in a slightly smaller cut, is cutting 700 positions.

A commenter adds a few more from overseas companies.

ING axing 7,000

Philips 6,000

Corus 3,500

Seen any others today? Send ’em along.

