Monday Bloody Monday: 44,000 61,000 Job Cuts Announced

Joe Weisenthal

Big layoff news to start the week:

  • Caterpillar cutting up to 20,000
  • Pfizer, as part of its merger with Wyeth, will slash 8,000
  • Sprint/Nextel shedding 8,000 in a desperate bid to slash costs.
  • Home Depot, where it’s hard enough to find an associate, is eliminating 7,000.
  • Deere, in a slightly smaller cut, is cutting 700 positions.

A commenter adds a few more from overseas companies.

  • ING axing 7,000
  • Philips 6,000
  • Corus 3,500

Seen any others today? Send ’em along.

