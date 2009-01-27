Big layoff news to start the week:
- Caterpillar cutting up to 20,000
- Pfizer, as part of its merger with Wyeth, will slash 8,000
- Sprint/Nextel shedding 8,000 in a desperate bid to slash costs.
- Home Depot, where it’s hard enough to find an associate, is eliminating 7,000.
- Deere, in a slightly smaller cut, is cutting 700 positions.
A commenter adds a few more from overseas companies.
- ING axing 7,000
- Philips 6,000
- Corus 3,500
Seen any others today? Send ’em along.
