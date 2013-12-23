REUTERS / Kim Hong-JiForeign currency dealers in Seoul, South Korea.
The weekend is over, and stocks are up nicely.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is up 0.41%.
Korea’s Kospi is up 0.33%.
The Nikkei is closed for the Emperor’s birthday.
U.S. futures are up more than .20%.
Bitcoin is at $US630 on the Mt. Gox exchange.
Gold is going nowhere.
There are six economic reports coming out this week — click here to read our preview »
