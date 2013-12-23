The weekend is over, and stocks are up nicely.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is up 0.41%.

Korea’s Kospi is up 0.33%.

The Nikkei is closed for the Emperor’s birthday.

U.S. futures are up more than .20%.

Bitcoin is at $US630 on the Mt. Gox exchange.

Gold is going nowhere.

There are six economic reports coming out this week — click here to read our preview »

