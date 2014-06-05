Armed Man Allegedly Shot At Least Five Cops And Is Still Stalking A Canadian Town With Rifles

Canadian police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man dressed in military garb in Moncton, a city in southeastern New Brunswick, CBC is reporting.

Three police officers were mortally wounded by the shooter, while two others sustained non-life threatening injuries, the Roycal Canadian Mounted Police tweeted.

Global News reports the suspect, who RCMP identified as 24-year-old Justin Bourque, was apparently armed with rifles, a crossbow, and a knife.

Police have warned residents it is an “active shooter” situation and they should remain in their homes and lock their doors.

“We’re scared, obviously,” witness Will Njoku told CBC. “We’re more terrified for the people who this shooter is basically in their backyard. I can picture these people’s houses.”

On what appears to be Bourque’s Facebook profile, the suspect allegedly wrote a chilling and widely-shared poem, closing with “I believe my kingdom will come” just hours before the shootings occurred.





#Codiac – Moncton Coliseum, Pinehurst Subdivision – Stay inside lock your doors Stay safe. Motorist stay away from area.

— RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) June 5, 2014

#BREAKING: @News957 is hearing that the shooting suspect 24 year-old Justin Bourque is dead. Still unconfirmed. pic.twitter.com/TwJpxXvEfL

— Mark Day (@1310NewsDay) June 5, 2014

This is a developing story, and will be updated as we learn more.

