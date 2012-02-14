Last Night's Moncler Fashion Show Featured 180 Models Ice Skating In Central Park

Unless you were at the Grammy’s or the Zac Posen show, last night you were in Central Park, where it felt like 19° outside.



Moncler, known for its theatrics, showed its luxe Grenoble off-shoot label in Central Park’s Wollman Rink, with 180 models in skates, including some professional ice skaters, dancing to music by the Harlem boys choir and M.I.A.

The company has bet its reputation on the performance — let it be, it also makes good parkas and ski pants. Just last season, Moncler took over Grand Central Terminal for a flash mob with 328 models, and the season before staged its event at Chelsea Piers with helicopters circling above.

Click here to see photos from the show >

Otherwise, enjoy the video below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.