Monckton Lies About Calling Climate Activists "Hitler Youth"

Christopher Monckton told the AP in an interview Monday that he did not call a group of young climate activists in Copenhagen “Hitler Youth,” but that it was a trio of Germans and “a Dane” who did.





Unfortunately for the Viscount, video of the incident has been all over the web since last week.

Huffington Post: After lying to Associated Press about his Hitler youth comments, Monckton then proceeded to compare the climate activists to Adolf Hitler’s fascist army, saying the activists were attempting to stifle free speech, using tactics “last seen here when the Nazis occupied Denmark.

For anyone who didn’t see (and hear) the event, here’s the original video:



