Monaco’s Princess Charlene is being treated for emotional and physical exhaustion, husband tells People

Princess Charlene of Monaco is being treated for ‘deep fatigue.’ Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Monaco’s Princess Charlene is being treated for emotional and physical exhaustion.

Princess Charlene’s husband, Prince Albert, said her condition has nothing to do with their marriage.

Rather, he cited the Princess’ recent “surgeries and procedures.”

Princess Charlene is being treated outside Monaco for emotional and physical exhaustion, her husband Prince Albert said, adding that it has nothing to do with their marriage.

Albert, 63, told People that when the princess, 43, returned to Monaco after a six-month stint in South Africa, “it became pretty evident that she was unwell.”

Charlene reunited with Albert and their six-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella on November 8. A week later, she had to pull out of her country’s National Day celebrations due to “profound general fatigue,” Albert told People. He said the princess will likely need several weeks of care, saying “she was overwhelmed and couldn’t face official duties, life in general, or even family life.”

Albert also cited the consequences of Charlene’s recent “surgeries and procedures” taking their toll. The princess underwent two corrective surgeries following a sinus infection in May.

“That certainly was a factor, but at this point I prefer not to comment further,” Albert said. “I can say she was suffering incredible fatigue. She hadn’t slept well in a number of days and she wasn’t eating at all well. She has lost a lot of weight, which made her vulnerable to other potential ailments — a cold or the flu or God help us, COVID.”

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco. ERIC GAILLARD/Getty Images

The prince also denied rumors that Charlene’s absence had anything to do with their marriage.

“I’m probably going to say this several times, but this has nothing to do with our relationship,” he said. “I want to make that very clear. These are not problems within our relationship; not with the relationship between a husband and wife. It’s of a different nature.”

Speculation about marriage problems started circulating after Charlene missed their 10th wedding anniversary. Albert told People he wanted to put several pieces of gossip to rest.

“Because I know there are rumors out there, let me say: This is not COVID,” he said. “And it’s not cancer-related. It’s not a personal relationship issue. And if you want to discuss another speculation, it isn’t related to plastic surgery or facial work at all.”