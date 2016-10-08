A rare look inside a $60 million yacht that has a massive swimming pool and helipad

The Okto yacht is one of the 46 superyachts that was on display at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show, which concluded last week.
With dark wood features and white furniture, the $60 million superyacht has a modern and relaxed look to it.
Scroll down for a peak inside:
The Okto superyacht has five decks and six cabins. It can fit a total of 11 guests and 17 crew members onboard.
The other bedrooms onboard also have plenty of space. This one features a king-sized bed and personal deck.
