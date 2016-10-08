A rare look inside a $60 million yacht that has a massive swimming pool and helipad

The Okto yacht is one of the 46 superyachts that was on display at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show, which concluded last week.

With dark wood features and white furniture, the $60 million superyacht has a modern and relaxed look to it.

Scroll down for a peak inside:

The Okto superyacht has five decks and six cabins. It can fit a total of 11 guests and 17 crew members onboard. It has beautiful, wall-length windows that provide sweeping views of the ocean. And it comes with a massive pool... As well as a Jacuzzi. Monaco Yacht & Ship The master bedroom comes with its own private deck... A giant walk-in closet... And a stunning bathroom with marble counter. The other bedrooms onboard also have plenty of space. This one features a king-sized bed and personal deck. The living area comes with a large couch and giant, flat-screen TV. Here's a closer look at the plush couches in the living area. The dining table gets views of the outside. The yacht also has a kitchen with its own wine rack. Naturally, the real place to be is outside on the deck. The deck comes with tables, couches, and giant black umbrellas. And, naturally, there's room to land a helicopter. Moran Yacht & Ship

