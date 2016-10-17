A rare look inside a US$22 million yacht with 5 cabins and a Jacuzzi

The Allegria yacht was one of 46 superyachts shown at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show, which concluded on October 1.

With a large bar and plenty of room for sunbathing, the roughly US$22 million yacht looks like it would be a fun party boat.

The Allegria yacht comes with 5 cabins that can fit up to 11 guests. It can also accommodate 9 crew members. Moran Yacht and Ship The master suite takes up the entire width of the main deck and has a walk-in closet. Moran Yacht and Ship It also a stunning marble bathroom with a large Jacuzzi and rain shower. Moran Yacht and Ship The lower deck has three VIP suites and a twin bedroom, all with their own bathrooms. Moran Yacht and Ship The yacht heavily features cherry and maple burl woods. And there's not just one bar... Moran Yacht and Ship ...But two bars! Both on different decks of the yacht. Moran Yacht and Ship There's a dining area inside. Moran Yacht and Ship As well as a dinner table outside. Moran Yacht and Ship It also comes with an on-deck Jacuzzi. Moran Yacht and Ship But if you'd rather keep driving there's plenty of couch space to do so. Moran Yacht and Ship

