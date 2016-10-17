A rare look inside a US$22 million yacht with 5 cabins and a Jacuzzi

The Allegria yacht was one of 46 superyachts shown at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show, which concluded on October 1.
With a large bar and plenty of room for sunbathing, the roughly US$22 million yacht looks like it would be a fun party boat.
Scroll down for a closer look.
The Allegria yacht comes with 5 cabins that can fit up to 11 guests. It can also accommodate 9 crew members.
Moran Yacht and Ship
Moran Yacht and Ship
Moran Yacht and Ship
Moran Yacht and Ship
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.