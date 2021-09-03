Monaco’s Princess Charlene is in stable condition after emergency hospitalization, reports say

Princess Charlene of Monaco arrives at Monaco cathedral during the traditional Sainte Devote celebration in Monaco, January 27, 2019. Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Princess Charlene of Monaco is in stable condition after experiencing a medical emergency in South Africa, South Africa’s News 24 reported.

She was taken to the hospital earlier this week and was discharged on Thursday.

Princess Charlene has been in South Africa since May for a number of medical procedures connected to an ENT infection.

Princess Charlene of Monaco is in stable condition after being hospitalized with a “medical emergency,” South Africa’s News 24 reported.

The news outlet said Princess Charlene was “rushed” to Netcare Alberlito Hospital this week from the Thanda Game Reserve, where she has been staying.

The outlet said Princess Charlene was released from the hospital on Thursday and is now stable.

Princess Charlene has been in South Africa since May for a series of medical procedures connected to an ear, nose, and throat infection, News 24 reported.

Her husband, Prince Albert, told People earlier this week that Princess Charlene was “eager” to return to Monaco.

He said she would ideally be able to return home in October, but said it “depends on what her doctors say.”