Monaco's Princess Caroline Wore Some Of The Weirdest Shoes We've Ever Seen

Not all royals have the same classic fashion sense as Kate Middleton — case in point, Monaco’s Princess Caroline, whose taste in fashion runs a bit more wild.

Yesterday, the Princess, who is the sister of Prince Albert II, attended a fundraising dinner for Monaco’s new national museum. The royal wore a black dress and nude heels that looked strangely like feet.

The tromp l’oeil shoes, complete with painted toenails, were part of Céline’s spring/summer 2013 collection, and generated a ton of buzz from fashion bloggers last fall.

Refinery29 wrote after they appeared on the runway:

The shoe’s design is ingenious: A pedicure is built right in. Who doesn’t need a reprieve from the nail salon every now and then? Which is great, except the shoe is available only for those with porcelain white skin. As much as we admire her, we doubt [Céline designer Phoebe] Philo is making a tongue-in-cheek statement about the racial homogeny on the typical runway.

Whether you love them or hate them, you definitely can’t stop looking at them (neither can we).

REUTERS/Eric Gaillard Princess Caroline of Hanover’s ‘toe shoes’ at a fundraising dinner.

They were less jarring from far away:

REUTERS/Eric Gaillard Princess Caroline of Hanover with her brother Prince Albert II at a fundraising dinner.

And here they are on the Céline runway last fall:

