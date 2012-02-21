Monaco Prince Gets Beat Up At A New York Nightclub

Photo: Getty

Monaco Prince Pierre Casiraghi wound up in a hospital yesterday morning after a “vicious” brawl at a New York nightclub, according to the NY Post.The 24-year-old prince was allegedly assaulted by former club owner 47-year-old Adam Hock.



Members of Hock’s entourage told the Post the prince and his entourage “were being completely obnoxious,” insulting the models and swigging from a $500 bottle of vodka on Hock’s table.

The party took place at Double Seven in the Meatpacking District.

