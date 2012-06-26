The Prince Of Monaco Is Selling Dozens Of Cars For Cheap

Photo: Artcurial
The royal family of Monaco has decided to reorganize their automotive fleet and they’re letting the public in on their vehicular spoils at a very low cost. Albert II, son of the late Rainier III who compiled the impressive collection, will auction off 38 of his family’s prized vehicles, according to the Daily Mail.Car nuts will have many vehicles to feast their eyes on. The collection features an eclectic mix of classic pre-war vehicles, diminutive city cars, American muscle models, and a specially designed Mercedes for the late Prince.
The auction has no reserve price and you don’t have to travel to Monaco to bid on the cars, though a trip to the opulent state can’t hurt.
Estimated sale price: $25,000-$37,500
The Berliet C2 is the oldest car available for purchase. It's listed in good condition and has a 20 horsepower, two-block engine. It also has lamps and laterns and safes underneath the seats.
Estimated sale price: $31,000-$44,000
The Panhard & Levassor Roadster is tied with the 1924 X4 limousine from the same company as the Prince's most valuable car available at auction. The Roadster is in excellent condition with its original body.
Estimated sale price: $19,000-$31,000
The Benz was designed specifically for the Prince and was used for years as his personal vehicle. It includes special finishes and only has about 5,000 miles on its odometer.
Estimated sale price: $31,000-$44,000
It's fitting Rainier's collection includes a Bentley S1 Berline, as the car was designed for kings and dignitaries. A prince is close enough, and the car is still in excellent condition with a redone interior. Be warned though: the auctioneers suggest a break overhaul for the vehicle.
Estimated sale price: $19,000-$25,000
The only Porsche among the group was also a personal car of the Prince's. It's only logged about 43,000 miles, which is a modest figure for a grand tourer. All signs point to this beauty still being able to move quite well.
Estimated sale price: $7,500-$12,500
Fiat has been attempting to make a splash of late, and they've been pushing to do so with some pretty risque advertisements. Today in Europe though, the Fiat is still the vehicle for urban drivers. Albert was an enthusiast as well. His 1971 500-model contains Abarth parts and a well-kept interior.
Estimated sale price: $15,000-$20,000
Prince Albert was said to have a thing for Citroën Tractions. It's not hard to see why, as the model is both luxurious and powerful. This car's 60 horsepower motor is in great condition. It also has an immaculate interior.
Estimated sale price: $30,000-$37,500
The Prince was an avid collector of military vehicles, which were taken over and sold by the French army following World War Two. Many were produced in 1941 and they've all been expertly restored since. This Dodge Command should be driven to work and in order to bombard your coworkers with bewilderment.
