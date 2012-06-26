The Prince Of Monaco Is Selling Dozens Of Cars For Cheap

Photo: Artcurial

The royal family of Monaco has decided to reorganize their automotive fleet and they’re letting the public in on their vehicular spoils at a very low cost. Albert II, son of the late Rainier III who compiled the impressive collection, will auction off 38 of his family’s prized vehicles, according to the Daily Mail.Car nuts will have many vehicles to feast their eyes on. The collection features an eclectic mix of classic pre-war vehicles, diminutive city cars, American muscle models, and a specially designed Mercedes for the late Prince.



The auction has no reserve price and you don’t have to travel to Monaco to bid on the cars, though a trip to the opulent state can’t hurt.

