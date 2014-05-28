10 Awesome Photos From The Glamorous Monaco Grand Prix

Every May, the Monaco Grand Prix transforms the twisty streets of the tiny Mediterranean principality into a full-blown racing circuit.

This year’s race took place on Sunday, with Mercedes-AMG’s feuding teammates and championship contenders, Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, slugging it out for the win.

In spite of off-course drama between the two drivers, the Mercedes duo dominated the weekend, holding down the top two spots while challengers from Ferrari and Red Bull could only watch from afar.

With the race set on Monaco’s public streets, spectators were afforded some truly unique viewing perspectives — like from the patio above a Gucci store.

Many fans skipped out on the grandstands and instead opted to watch from the comfort of their hotel rooms.

Other fans took advantage of the race track’s waterfront location and watched from one of the numerous luxury yachts moored along the route.

Every year, yacht owners clamor for the opportunity to see and be seen during the race weekend as they flaunt their prized vessels for the gawking public.

As the race track winds its way through Monaco’s streets, the cars whiz by some of the principality’s most memorable landmarks, like the world famous Casino de Monte Carlo.

Due to compact nature of the track, the removal of crashed race cars made for an exciting operation as a crane carefully maneuvered around the narrow streets.

When it was all said and done, Rosberg took the checkered flag, with his Mercedes teammate Hamilton in second and Red Bull’s young Australian start Daniel Riccardo in third. After the race, Rosberg was presented with his trophy by Prince Albert of Monaco (right) and his wife Princess Charlene of Monaco (left).

With the victory in hand, Rosberg celebrated by dousing everyone with champagne. Formula One racers will travel next to Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix on June 8th.

