Mona Vale Pub And Cronulla's Northies Have Sold For $57 Million

Two of Sydney’s iconic hotels have been bought up by pub families the Laundy’s and Fraser Short in a deal reportedly worth $57 million.

Fairfax reports the hoteliers bought Mona Vale pub on Sydney’s Northern Beaches and Cronulla’s Northies from Peter Beaumont’s Fernwood Group.

It is understood both properties will get a revamp which will include new food and entertainment options.

This purchase adds to the Laundry family’s existing waterfront assets which includes Manly’s Steyne Hotel, Manly Pacific as well as Watsons Bay Hotel.

